iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stake Boosted by BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 516.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,265 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.71. The company had a trading volume of 37,092,131 shares. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day moving average is $48.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

