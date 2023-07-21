iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Decreased by Kabouter Management LLC

Kabouter Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 79.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 695,467 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 9.7% of Kabouter Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kabouter Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EFA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,894,453. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.40. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

