iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the June 15th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $65.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $543.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $68.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.38.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.