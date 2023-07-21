iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the June 15th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $65.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $543.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $68.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.38.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
