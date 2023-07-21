iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 293,900 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 272,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 682,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBTD stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.76. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $24.95.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.0972 per share. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 15,722,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,073,000 after buying an additional 1,569,931 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 17,844.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,409,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,511,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340,196 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,410,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 179.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,078,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,754,000 after purchasing an additional 693,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 48.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 575,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,277,000 after purchasing an additional 187,234 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

