iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 293,900 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 272,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 682,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of IBTD stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.76. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $24.95.
iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.0972 per share. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF
About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
