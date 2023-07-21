iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.19 and last traded at $32.07. 135,775 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 73,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.05.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $344.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 342,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

