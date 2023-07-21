iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Reduced by LTG Capital LLC

LTG Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 9.6% of LTG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,147,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,382,000 after acquiring an additional 252,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after acquiring an additional 424,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,281,000 after acquiring an additional 155,398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.30. 237,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.96. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

