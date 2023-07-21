iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lowered by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $455.81. 519,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,126,341. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $434.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.83. The firm has a market cap of $340.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $458.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

