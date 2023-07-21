iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Ashford Advisors LLC

Ashford Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 386,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 51.7% of Ashford Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ashford Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $158,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $455.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,951. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $434.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $458.82.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.