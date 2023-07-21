iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Ashford Advisors LLC

Ashford Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 386,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 51.7% of Ashford Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ashford Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $158,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $455.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,951. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $434.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $458.82.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
