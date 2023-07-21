iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,326 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 91,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $69.01 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.62 and a 200-day moving average of $66.79. The company has a market cap of $99.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

