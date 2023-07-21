iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 7.7% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $30,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LTG Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 29,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,837,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 116,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after buying an additional 10,483 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $69.02. 10,000,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.79. The company has a market capitalization of $99.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

