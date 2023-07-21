iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is One Day In July LLC’s 4th Largest Position

One Day In July LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 5.7% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. One Day In July LLC owned 0.08% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $29,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.06. 4,490,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,013,027. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $120.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.13.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2777 per share. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.