iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Bought by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 9.9% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $15,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,306. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $102.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.96.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

