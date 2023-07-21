IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Shares Up 4.4%

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.85. Approximately 40,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 94,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 4.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:IRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $119.94 million for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 86.42% and a return on equity of 23.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,291,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after buying an additional 178,129 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $6,329,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 287,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 167,330 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $1,155,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 40,061 shares during the period. 14.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

