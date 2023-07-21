iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Short Interest Up 16.5% in June

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the June 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 534,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iRobot by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in iRobot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 5.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in iRobot by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 10.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

iRobot stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.96. 258,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,798. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $60.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.62.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $160.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.64 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 33.78% and a negative net margin of 32.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iRobot will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

