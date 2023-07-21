Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.09.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $13.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.11.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 175,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 95,017 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $451,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,360,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 864,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 354,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $735,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

