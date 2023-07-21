IOTA (MIOTA) Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $506.21 million and $7.14 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000613 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003346 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000659 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006319 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000068 BTC.
IOTA Coin Profile
IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.