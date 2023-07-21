IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Short Interest Up 9.2% in June

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the June 15th total of 21,060,000 shares. Currently, 16.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

IonQ Trading Down 3.3 %

IONQ traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $14.43. 7,119,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,983,602. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 1.95. IonQ has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 531.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that IonQ will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of IonQ

In related news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 2,680 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $28,193.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,056,254 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,671,792.08. In other IonQ news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 4,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $51,789.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 839,903 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,835,779.56. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,748. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONQ. Softbank Group CORP. purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,753,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IonQ by 485.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after buying an additional 1,821,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IonQ by 8,179.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,282,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,402 shares during the period. Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth about $3,752,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IonQ by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,635,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,433 shares during the period. 40.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IONQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Westpark Capital downgraded shares of IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Further Reading

