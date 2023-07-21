Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for July 21st (AETUF, AJX, APVO, ARWR, AVGR, AZRE, CHEK, CNET, CORR, CPG)

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2023

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, July 21st:

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR). TD Cowen issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI). They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of CytoMed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GDTC). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX). Maxim Group issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Treatt (OTCMKTS:TTTRF). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER). The firm issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

