Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for July 21st (AETUF, AJX, APVO, ARWR, AVGR, AZRE, CHEK, CNET, CORR, CPG)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, July 21st:

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR). TD Cowen issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI). They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of CytoMed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GDTC). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX). Maxim Group issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Treatt (OTCMKTS:TTTRF). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER). The firm issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

