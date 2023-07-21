Investment Advisory Group LLC Invests $262,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $172.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,829. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.25. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Waste Management from $186.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

