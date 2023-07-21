Investment Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.01. 1,247,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,084,549. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

