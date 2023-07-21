Investment Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 5.5% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Truefg LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VUG stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $287.97. 174,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.48. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

