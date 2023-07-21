Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $63.77 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $67.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.