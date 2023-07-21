Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 98,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 287,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,796,000,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SPLV opened at $63.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $67.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

