Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,898,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the previous session’s volume of 589,272 shares.The stock last traded at $23.83 and had previously closed at $23.77.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.56.

Institutional Trading of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $553,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

