Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.76

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.76 and traded as high as $11.89. Invesco Mortgage Capital shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 586,201 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IVR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Invesco Mortgage Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.66.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Mortgage Capital

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.68%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.56%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1,879.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.