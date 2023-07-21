Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.50

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $36.37, with a volume of 73722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.15.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.1501 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.
About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
