Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.50

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $36.37, with a volume of 73722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.15.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.1501 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRFZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,677,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,066,000 after purchasing an additional 269,599 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 334.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,427,000 after purchasing an additional 124,026 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

