Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,146,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 714,618 shares.The stock last traded at $21.23 and had previously closed at $21.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.0651 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

