Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCNGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,146,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 714,618 shares.The stock last traded at $21.23 and had previously closed at $21.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.0651 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

