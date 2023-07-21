Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,146,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 714,618 shares.The stock last traded at $21.23 and had previously closed at $21.22.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.0651 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.
