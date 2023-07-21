Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $373.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $326.00 to $373.00 in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $323.48.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $347.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.19. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $358.07. The company has a market cap of $121.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,347 shares of company stock worth $19,349,510. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after buying an additional 643,048,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,387,785,000 after purchasing an additional 470,624 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,551,000 after acquiring an additional 544,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,642,287,000 after purchasing an additional 61,659 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

