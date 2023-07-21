Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Short Interest Update

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the June 15th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 734,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $119,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $5,236,200.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $119,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 1.6 %

ITCI traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $62.03. The company had a trading volume of 558,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,618. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.11. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $67.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.03.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $95.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.14 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 73.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.92%. On average, analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

