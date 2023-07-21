Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives $74.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITCI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $62.03 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $67.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.07.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $95.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.14 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 73.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $119,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $119,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $5,236,200.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 697.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,497,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,269,000 after buying an additional 1,310,130 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $55,136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,577,000 after buying an additional 912,268 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,924,000 after buying an additional 748,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

