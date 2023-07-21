Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.83

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.83 and last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 69354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50.

Intesa Sanpaolo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

