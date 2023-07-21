Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,900 ($50.99) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.99) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.53) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,060 ($53.09).

Intertek Group Stock Up 0.2 %

LON ITRK opened at GBX 4,202 ($54.94) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,225.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,211.15. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,485 ($45.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,571 ($59.77). The company has a market capitalization of £6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,360.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

