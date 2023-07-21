Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPGGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 12.2 %

Shares of IPG stock traded down $4.63 on Friday, hitting $33.29. 10,756,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,210,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average of $37.03. Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

IPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. BNP Paribas cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

