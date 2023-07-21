International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Short Interest Update

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Media Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Media Acquisition by 50.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 44,032 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in International Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $554,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in International Media Acquisition by 519.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 899,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after buying an additional 754,105 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in International Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of International Media Acquisition by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

International Media Acquisition Stock Performance

IMAQ stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.94. 2,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,672. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55. International Media Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97.

International Media Acquisition Company Profile

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

