Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Short Interest Update

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the June 15th total of 42,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

IFS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.99. 21,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.40. Intercorp Financial Services has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $379.46 million for the quarter. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 25.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

