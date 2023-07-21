Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the June 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 847,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,797,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,937. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $55.42 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.20 and a 200-day moving average of $80.53.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IBKR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

