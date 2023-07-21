Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Price Target Cut to C$2.00

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.63 to C$2.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
ITRG has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Integra Resources from $6.50 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.38 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Integra Resources from C$5.63 to C$5.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.
Integra Resources Trading Down 5.2 %
ITRG stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. 47,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,712. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra Resources
Integra Resources Company Profile
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Integra Resources
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.