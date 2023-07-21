Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Price Target Cut to C$2.00

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.63 to C$2.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ITRG has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Integra Resources from $6.50 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.38 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Integra Resources from C$5.63 to C$5.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Integra Resources Trading Down 5.2 %

ITRG stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. 47,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,712. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra Resources

Integra Resources Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Integra Resources by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 51,830 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Integra Resources by 362.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 339,300 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.