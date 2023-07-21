Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Trading Down 1.6%

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.23 and last traded at C$1.23. Approximately 21,246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 55,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$2.35 to C$5.85 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.63 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Integra Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$84.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.94.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources ( CVE:ITR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.13). As a group, equities analysts expect that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

