Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITGR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integer

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $303,956.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Integer Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Integer by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,004,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,758,000 after buying an additional 291,616 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Integer by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITGR opened at $85.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.25. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Integer has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $89.62.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $378.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.43 million. Integer had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Integer will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

