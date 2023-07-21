Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.67.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITGR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock.
In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $303,956.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.
ITGR opened at $85.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.25. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Integer has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $89.62.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $378.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.43 million. Integer had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Integer will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
