Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,300 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 252,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INSE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,779. The company has a market capitalization of $339.67 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.59. Inspired Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.03 million. Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INSE. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 104,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 9.0% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Featured Stories

