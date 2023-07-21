Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSEGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,300 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 252,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INSE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,779. The company has a market capitalization of $339.67 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.59. Inspired Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.03 million. Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INSE. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 104,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 9.0% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

