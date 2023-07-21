Insight Acquisition (OTCMKTS:INAQU) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Insight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INAQU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $10.07. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Insight Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Insight Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INAQU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Insight Acquisition Company Profile

Insight Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business in the FinTech, wealth, asset, investment management, and insurance tech sectors.

