Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Sells 10,564 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) Director David Helgason sold 10,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,120,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,010,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Helgason also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Unity Software alerts:

On Monday, July 3rd, David Helgason sold 12,500 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $543,125.00.

Unity Software Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Unity Software stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.49. 10,059,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,619,707. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.30. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 2.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $500.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on U shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Unity Software by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Software

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.