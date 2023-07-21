Insider Selling: Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Major Shareholder Sells 32,303 Shares of Stock

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 32,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $11,629.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,606,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tpg Gp A, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 19th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 500 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total value of $175.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 84,963 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total value of $31,436.31.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 100,013 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $40,005.20.

On Monday, July 10th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 27,709 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $10,529.42.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 102,779 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $42,139.39.

On Friday, June 30th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 1,900 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $760.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 900 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $360.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 58,224 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $23,289.60.

On Friday, June 16th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 6,876 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $3,713.04.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 18,925 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $10,787.25.

Super League Gaming Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLGG opened at $0.35 on Friday. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Super League Gaming ( NASDAQ:SLGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 million. Super League Gaming had a negative return on equity of 102.05% and a negative net margin of 451.37%. Research analysts expect that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Super League Gaming by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Super League Gaming by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Super League Gaming by 23.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Super League Gaming by 25.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 249,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

