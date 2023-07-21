Insider Selling: Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Major Shareholder Sells $78,180.48 in Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 9,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $78,180.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,349,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,261,452. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

Shares of ISSC opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.43 million, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISSC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 452,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

