Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Sells 20,850 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,988,047.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,165.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Etsy alerts:

On Wednesday, July 5th, Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $873,615.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $1,987,630.50.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $930,327.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $910,415.25.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $1,971,159.00.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $2,077,911.00.

Etsy Stock Up 3.9 %

ETSY traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,523,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,774. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.34. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.97. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.44 and a 1 year high of $149.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Etsy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised Etsy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Etsy from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.77.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Etsy by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.