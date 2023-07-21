Insider Selling: Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) SVP Sells 4,317 Shares of Stock

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) SVP Baisong Mei sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $37,989.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,055 shares in the company, valued at $634,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Editas Medicine Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.94. 1,242,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,566. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78. The company has a market cap of $617.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.77.
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.08. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 960.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.20%. The company had revenue of $9.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 43.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,219,000 after buying an additional 2,399,852 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,650,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after buying an additional 993,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,355,000 after buying an additional 841,894 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 325.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,056,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 808,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 296.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 675,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
Editas Medicine Company Profile
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Editas Medicine
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.