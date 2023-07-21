Insider Selling: Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) SVP Sells 4,317 Shares of Stock

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) SVP Baisong Mei sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $37,989.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,055 shares in the company, valued at $634,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.94. 1,242,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,566. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78. The company has a market cap of $617.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.77.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.08. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 960.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.20%. The company had revenue of $9.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

A number of analysts have weighed in on EDIT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 43.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,219,000 after buying an additional 2,399,852 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,650,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after buying an additional 993,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,355,000 after buying an additional 841,894 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 325.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,056,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 808,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 296.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 675,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

