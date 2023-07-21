Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Insider Sells 337 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) insider Gene Liu sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $65,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,611,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, May 19th, Gene Liu sold 275 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total transaction of $40,180.25.

On Monday, May 15th, Gene Liu sold 147 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.52, for a total transaction of $20,950.44.

Atlassian stock traded down $12.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,478,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,722. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $300.29. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.16.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Atlassian by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $6,015,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

