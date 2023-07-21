Insider Selling: Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder Sells 2,200,000 Shares of Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 2,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $35,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,779,629 shares in the company, valued at $45,168,971.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alta Equipment Group Trading Down 7.2 %

Alta Equipment Group stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,303,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $519.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85 and a beta of 1.58. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $20.60.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $420.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.80 million. Alta Equipment Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 0.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTG. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,008,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $79,150,000. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,349,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after buying an additional 275,253 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 30,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter worth $276,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Alta Equipment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

See Also

