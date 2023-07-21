Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells $3,243,467.50 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total transaction of $3,243,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 186,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,646,475.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.2 %

Airbnb stock opened at $145.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $147.67.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 438,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 365.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

