Insider Buying: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Director Purchases 11,100 Shares of Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 11,100 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $63,381.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 621,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,735.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ RMCF traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. 22,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,975. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.96. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $7.29.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.